Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,987,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.