Citigroup Cuts Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $30.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OUT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $494,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 415.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Outfront Media by 9,281.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,283,000 after buying an additional 2,334,422 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

