Citigroup (NYSE:C) Trading Up 5.6%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $52.56. Approximately 619,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,326,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 123.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

