Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 5,862 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Eagle Materials worth $40,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after buying an additional 442,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 110,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 208.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.42.

Shares of EXP traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.28. 6,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.03.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

