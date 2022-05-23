Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,027 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $42,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after acquiring an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sanofi by 77.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

NASDAQ SNY traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.77. 64,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,561. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

