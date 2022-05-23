Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $48.73 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.11% of Fabrinet worth $48,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 26.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 34.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 478,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 123,453 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 184,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of FN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.00. 2,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

