Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $85.41 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $85,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.15.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $319.77. 48,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.36.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

