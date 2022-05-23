Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,713 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $38,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.45. 10,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,278. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In other news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert acquired 9,265 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

