Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $36.02 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,024,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Laboratory Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after buying an additional 166,784 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $249.77. 10,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,558. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

