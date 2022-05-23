Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 214,170 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,170 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $51,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $103.56. The company had a trading volume of 247,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,703. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

