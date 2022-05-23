Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $56.96. 475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,126. The company has a market capitalization of $784.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 17.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

