Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

