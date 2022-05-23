Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,107. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.02.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $3,187,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,286 shares of company stock valued at $54,673,259. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

