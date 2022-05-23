Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,107. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $3,187,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,286 shares of company stock valued at $54,673,259. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.