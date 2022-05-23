CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,277,000 after acquiring an additional 189,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

