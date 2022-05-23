Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment comprises 2.6% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

CZR traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.25. 4,929,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

