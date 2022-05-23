Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys 55,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Toll Brothers comprises approximately 3.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,561,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 800.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 231,013 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 292,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 201,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.73. 1,702,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

