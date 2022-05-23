Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF traded up $5.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.09. 2,591,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

