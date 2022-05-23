Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Sells 132,030 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 132,030 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $38.35. 19,199,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,289,342. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FCX. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.