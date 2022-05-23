Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises about 1.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.93. 7,654,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,574,710. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

