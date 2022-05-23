Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 105,053 shares.The stock last traded at $56.87 and had previously closed at $56.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 73.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,959,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

