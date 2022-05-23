Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

