Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Gap Up to $28.78

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.78, but opened at $29.98. Columbia Banking System shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 2,936 shares trading hands.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after buying an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,285,000 after buying an additional 180,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,361,000 after buying an additional 288,103 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.