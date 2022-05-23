Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.54) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.15) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.33) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.10) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

CBK stock opened at €7.24 ($7.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.01 ($5.22) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($9.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.03.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

