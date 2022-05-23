Contrasting Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 18.32% 23.52% 17.25% Advanced Micro Devices 17.98% 20.66% 15.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cirrus Logic and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 1 11 0 2.77 Advanced Micro Devices 0 8 17 1 2.73

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $105.57, indicating a potential upside of 32.85%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $143.12, indicating a potential upside of 53.06%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Advanced Micro Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.78 billion 2.56 $326.36 million $5.52 14.39 Advanced Micro Devices $16.43 billion 9.22 $3.16 billion $2.69 34.76

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Cirrus Logic. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Cirrus Logic on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company's audio products are used in smartphones, tablets, wireless headsets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also offers high-performance mixed-signal products, such as haptic driver and sensing solutions, camera controllers, and power-related components used in various industrial and energy applications comprising digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides processors for desktop and notebook personal computers under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, AMD FX, AMD A-Series, and AMD PRO A-Series processors brands; discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics, AMD Embedded Radeon graphics brands; and professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands. It also offers Radeon Instinct, Radeon PRO V-series, and AMD Instinct accelerators for servers; chipsets under the AMD trademark; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment manufacturers, public cloud service providers, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

