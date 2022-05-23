Contrasting Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Ozon -31.85% -108.27% -27.28%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Ozon 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ozon has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.28%. Given Ozon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ozon is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Ozon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($3.60) -3.22

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon.

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats Ozon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Ozon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers, and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

