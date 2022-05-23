ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.64) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.43) to GBX 256 ($3.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.