ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 248.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 248.57 ($3.06).

CTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.64) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

CTEC opened at GBX 219.40 ($2.70) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.22%.

In other news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,280 ($60,749.51). Also, insider Kimberly Lody acquired 10,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($25,147.93). Insiders have purchased a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $11,896,000 over the last quarter.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

