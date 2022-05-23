Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Holdings Raised by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Coupa Software worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 67,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $131.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.10.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.