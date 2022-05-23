Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 83,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 928,346 shares.The stock last traded at $19.51 and had previously closed at $19.71.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

