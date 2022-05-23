Cowen Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $70.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 125.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

DOMO stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.66. Domo has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $98.35.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 153.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

