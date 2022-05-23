Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

