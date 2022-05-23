Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.03

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 3634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
A number of brokerages have commented on CRCT. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,349,879 shares of company stock worth $17,000,575.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.