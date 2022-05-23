Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.03

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 3634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRCT. Robert W. Baird cut Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,349,879 shares of company stock worth $17,000,575.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

