Critical Contrast: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of United Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Independent Bank and United Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Independent Bank presently has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.41%. United Bankshares has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.39%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Independent Bank pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bankshares pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independent Bank and United Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $521.13 million 7.23 $120.99 million $3.51 22.94 United Bankshares $1.07 billion 4.52 $367.74 million $2.60 13.80

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. United Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 23.51% 8.61% 1.18% United Bankshares 33.45% 7.55% 1.21%

Summary

United Bankshares beats Independent Bank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, consumer real estate, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as estate settlement, financial planning, tax services, and other services; automated teller machine and debit cards; and mutual fund and unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it operates one hundred nineteen retail branches, two limited-service retail branches, and one mobile branch located within Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

