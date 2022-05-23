Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Down 5%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.22. 29,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,284,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 36.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.