CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 24.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 219,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

