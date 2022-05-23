Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up to $37.77

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.77, but opened at $39.19. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 762 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 75,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

