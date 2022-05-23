Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $71.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.60.

Several analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Cutera alerts:

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cutera by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 33.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000.

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $49.74. 6,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $903.43 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.