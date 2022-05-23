Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $59.10 or 0.00196098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $49,153.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00387767 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004773 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.