Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $376.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.83. The company had a trading volume of 83,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Datadog has a one year low of $84.69 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9,534,000.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.86.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total value of $896,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,610 shares of company stock valued at $33,309,409 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Datadog by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $367,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

