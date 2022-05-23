DeFiSocial Gaming Market Cap Reaches $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 205.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,644.04 or 0.38360940 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.00503709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008464 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

