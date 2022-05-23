Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.13 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

