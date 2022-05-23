Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $13.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRAD. Bank of America downgraded Sportradar Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,918,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

