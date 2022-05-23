Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target to €3.00

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.10 ($3.23) to €3.00 ($3.13) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.88) to €3.30 ($3.44) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ELROF remained flat at $$6.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

