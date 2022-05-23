Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $126.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.21. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $112.65 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

