Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $562,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,359,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 144,105 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $69.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

