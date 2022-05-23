DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. DHI Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 7.59% of DHI Group worth $23,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. 178,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $322.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

