DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.35

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.35 and last traded at 1.45, with a volume of 98376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.50.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%. The business had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in DiDi Global by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DiDi Global during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.