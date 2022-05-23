Digitalcoin Trading Down 7% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $106,628.20 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,442.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,071.08 or 0.06803178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00240063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00666707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.77 or 0.00649637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00077392 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.



Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,917,501 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “



It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

