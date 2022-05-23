Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $37.95

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.95, but opened at $39.63. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 114,647 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

