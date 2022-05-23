Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Decreased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 882,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,683,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,399,000 after buying an additional 618,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.07. 2,816,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

